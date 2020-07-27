Analysts Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target at $6.55

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 384,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,792. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

