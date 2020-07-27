Analysts Set Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $28.13

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $42,018.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,928 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

