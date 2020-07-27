Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 463,469 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

