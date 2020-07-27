Arrow Financial Corp Has $617,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,670 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after buying an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,815,000 after buying an additional 181,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,433. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

