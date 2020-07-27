Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDN. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. 191,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,820. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.