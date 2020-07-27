Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.65. 2,155,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.27 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

