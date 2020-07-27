Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,369,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

