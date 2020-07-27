Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.37. 2,212,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

