Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000.

IBDU stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

