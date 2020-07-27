Arrow Financial Corp Sells 698 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,207,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,836.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 627,077 shares of company stock worth $114,514,856. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,975. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.50, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

