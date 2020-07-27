Arrow Financial Corp Sells 8,263 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $509,327,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,096,000 after acquiring an additional 327,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,206. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

