Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

ASTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 528.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 182,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

