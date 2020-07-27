Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 3,694 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. 101,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,472. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

