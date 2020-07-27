Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,268,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,442,979. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

