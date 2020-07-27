Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.99. 1,703,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

