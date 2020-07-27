Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. 7,602,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,562,695. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

