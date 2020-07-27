Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

AVGO stock traded up $6.89 on Monday, hitting $312.68. 2,063,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,327. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $284.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.