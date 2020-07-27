Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,764 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 414,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 224,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 530,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

