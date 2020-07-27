Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 54,677,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

