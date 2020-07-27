Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. 6,987,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

