Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,344 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

