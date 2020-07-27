Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,335. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

