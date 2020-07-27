Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

