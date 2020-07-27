Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit