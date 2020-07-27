Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 112,768 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 112,768 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Investment comprises approximately 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.41% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 106.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 199.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 92,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 60.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 168,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 158,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,748. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

