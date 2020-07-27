Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 11,337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.