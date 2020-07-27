Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 11,881 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,919. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.