Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.93. 1,418,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,498. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

