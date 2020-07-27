Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

JPEM traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $49.42. 13,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

