Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.83. 2,119,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,753. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

