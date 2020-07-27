Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.98. 2,560,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

