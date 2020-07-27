Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $820,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.60. 1,908,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

