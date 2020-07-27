Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,891. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

