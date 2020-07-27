Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.24. 3,189,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.