Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 54,669,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

