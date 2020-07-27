Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.78 ($157.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC8 shares. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ETR BC8 traded down €6.50 ($7.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €161.10 ($181.01). The stock had a trading volume of 82,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 38.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €157.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.01. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €79.35 ($89.16) and a twelve month high of €168.30 ($189.10).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

