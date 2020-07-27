Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UOCT. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $18,874,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $18,370,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $743,000.

Shares of UOCT stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.31. 11,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

