Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 66,084 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5,079.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,180,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,017,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.