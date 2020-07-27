Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPLV traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $52.76. 1,774,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

