Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 14% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $60,652.75 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00650018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00080170 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

