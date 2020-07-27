BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Volume Tops $23,231.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $23,231.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00020612 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004524 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,092,502 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.