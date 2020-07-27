Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Has $37.77 Million Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lowered its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,537 shares during the period. TransAlta comprises about 11.4% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned about 2.31% of TransAlta worth $37,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 598,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAlta by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. CIBC downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

NYSE TAC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.30. 135,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

