Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.21. 30,174,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,994,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.73. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

