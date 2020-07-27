Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 5.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

