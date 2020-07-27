Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,686 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after buying an additional 815,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

