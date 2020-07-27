Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 605.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,644. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.