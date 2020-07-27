Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $13.92

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

