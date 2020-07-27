Brokerages Set Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) PT at $7.08

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $12,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 14,557,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.75. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

