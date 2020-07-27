Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT at $25.00

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,070. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

