Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $22.69

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 113.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 404,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 1,525,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,847. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.