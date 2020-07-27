Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 499,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,038,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.98. 6,693,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,667. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

